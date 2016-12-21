Welfare cases drop 0.5%

The overall Comprehensive Social Security Assistance caseload in November fell to 237,658 cases with a total of 349,696 recipients, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

The figure is a 0.5% drop on that of October.

Unemployment cases fell 2.5% to 14,448 cases while low-earnings cases fell 1.9% to 5,299. Single-parent cases fell 0.6% to 27,149.

Both permanent disability and old age cases dropped 0.3%, to 17,586 cases and 144,499 cases, while ill health cases dropped 0.1% to 24,302 cases.