Fund can help prevent hacking

The Pilot Information Technology Development Matching Fund Scheme for Travel Agents can be used to strengthen safeguards against computer hacking.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau made the statement today after the computer systems of two more travel agencies were hacked and customer data was leaked.

"I think the matching fund is timely. On the one hand, the application of technology in promoting business is essential. But at the same time, it is equally important for this fund to be used to strengthen the safeguard against any hacker."

He said hacking and blackmail are serious criminal offences and Police are taking action.

"On the other hand, we have been reminding and asking the tourism sector and travel agencies to strengthen their safeguard through their own means."

Mr Yau hopes more agencies can apply for the fund to strengthen their systems.