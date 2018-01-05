James Lau visits Tuen Mun

Youth rehabilitation: Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (left) is briefed on the operations of the Tuen Mun Children & Juvenile Home.

Youth rehabilitation: Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (left) is briefed on the operations of the Tuen Mun Children & Juvenile Home.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau toured a rehabilitation and residential care home for youths during a visit to Tuen Mun today.

Mr Lau stopped by the Tuen Mun Children & Juvenile Home run by the Social Welfare Department where he chatted with young residents and was briefed by staff on the institute’s operations.

The home provides temporary custody and residential training for juveniles and children who need guardianship and care, to help them start a new life in the community.

Mr Lau wrapped up his visit by meeting District Councillors to discuss various issues including local banking services, property mortgages and parking facilities at Tuen Mun Cultural Square.