12 pre-sale consents issued

The Lands Department issued nine pre-sale consents for residential developments and three pre-sale consents for commercial developments in the fourth quarter of last year.

The residential developments involve 2,735 units.

One development in Sha Tin with 158 units is expected to be completed this year.

Four developments in Yuen Long, Sha Tin and Sham Shui Po, as well as one phase each of two phased developments in Yuen Long and southwest Kowloon, comprising a total of 1,957 units, are expected to be completed in 2019.

Two developments in Tseung Kwan O and Tuen Mun, comprising a total of 620 residential units, are expected to be completed in 2021.

By the end of last month, 24 applications for pre-sale consent for residential developments with a total of 12,499 units and four applications for pre-sale consent for commercial developments were being processed.

