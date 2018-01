The Land Registry recorded 83,815 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in 2017, up 14.8% year-on-year.

The total consideration for these agreements was $726.42 billion, up 36.3%.

The number of assignments of building units was 103,663, up 34%.

The total consideration for these assignments was $683.14 billion, up 38.4%.

There were 5,181,813 land-register searches, up 10.2%.