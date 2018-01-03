Green finance scheme welcomed

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau has welcomed the launch of a scheme to provide third-party conformity assessments for green finance issuers.

The Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency announced the launch of its Green Finance Certification Scheme today.

Mr Lau said Hong Kong places high priority on the development of green finance to support sustainable development and combat climate change.

The agency has developed the scheme taking reference to a number of international and national standards on green finance.

The scheme offers pre-issuance and post-issuance stage certifications on green finance.

Mr Lau said: "We are delighted to see that a number of enterprises have issued green bonds in different currencies in Hong Kong over the past year.

"We will continue to support the scheme and encourage local, Mainland and overseas enterprises to make use of the scheme and our capital markets for financing their green projects."