Exchange Fund assets fall

The Exchange Fund's total assets decreased $25.8 billion to $3.9796 trillion at the end of November, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Foreign currency assets increased by $6.7 billion while Hong Kong dollar assets dropped $32.5 billion.

The Monetary Base was $1.6763 trillion at the end of November, up $2.2 billion from the previous month due to an increase in the outstanding amount of Certificates of Indebtedness.

The amount of Backing Assets rose $3.4 billion to $1.8105 trillion due to the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness and interest from investments.

The backing ratio increased from 107.95% to 108.01% by the end of November.