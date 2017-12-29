Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Mortgage loans up 23%

December 29, 2017

Mortgage loans approved in November increased 23.1% compared with the previous month to $35.8 billion, the Monetary Authority announced today.

 

Mortgage loans financing primary market transactions increased 16.2% to $7 billion while those financing secondary market transactions went up 29.4% to $18.7 billion. 

 

Those for refinancing rose 17.4% to $10.1 billion.

 

Mortgage loans drawn down during the month increased 22% to $26.4 billion.

 

The number of mortgage applications in November rose month-on-month by 8.7% to 12,265.

 

The outstanding value of mortgage loans increased month-on-month by 0.7% to $1.19 trillion at the end of November.



Top
Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority