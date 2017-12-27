Geospatial data now online

The revamped data.gov.hk portal will help display a wide selection of information on a map with new geospatial data, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer said today.

The website can now show data from up to three categories on a single map from a selection of more than 100 geospatial datasets with information including population statistics, public facilities and traffic data.

The office said the more user-friendly map-based presentation will enable the public to acquire data more easily and can also help developers create innovative applications and services.

Users can access information for specific areas by clicking on location pins on the portal’s map.