Anti-tax evasion bill to be gazetted

A bill to amend the Inland Revenue Ordinance will be gazetted on December 29 to counter the exploitation of gaps and mismatches in tax rules by multinational companies.

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 6) Bill 2017 seeks to prevent firms from shifting profits to low or no-tax locations that have little or no economic activity.

The bill will cover the minimum standards of the Base Erosion & Profit Shifting package, promoted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development.

The Government said incorporating the package will demonstrate Hong Kong's commitment to combating cross-border tax evasion, which is crucial to preserve the city’s reputation as an international financial centre.

The bill will be tabled in the Legislative Council on January 10.