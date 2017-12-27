Press here to Skip to the main content
New tax system to be gazetted

December 27, 2017

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 7) Bill 2017 will be gazetted on December 29 to implement the two-tier profits tax rates regime as announced in the 2017 Policy Address.

 

Under the proposal, the tax rate for the first $2 million of company profits will be cut to 8.25%, while profits above that amount will continue to be subject to the 16.5% tax rate.

 

For unincorporated businesses, mostly made up of partnerships and sole proprietorships, the two-tier tax rates will correspondingly be set at 7.5% and 15%.

 

The Government said the new profits tax system will help foster a favourable business environment, drive economic growth and enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness.

 

Under the new regime, tax-paying corporations and unincorporated businesses may save up to $165,000 and $150,000 respectively each year.

 

The bill will be tabled in the Legislative Council on January 10.



