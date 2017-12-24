Outlook positive, but caution urged

Hong Kong should be cautious of rising protectionist sentiment in the global trade environment while remaining positive on the city's economic outlook for the coming year.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau told reporters today Hong Kong has seen a very clear rebound this year, with 3.7% economic growth so far and trade, retail and tourism figures rising.

But he said Hong Kong should beware of global issues that may impact its economic outlook, while seizing the opportunities brought by the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

"While we are enjoying this positive achievement, when I attend the World Trade Organization, I am seeing that trade disputes or negative sentiments are not uncommon these days, as we have seen in the WTO meetings, there are still as a lot of gaps between, say, developed economies with less developed sectors.

"We are also seeing the lack of consensus on some very major and apparent issues that should support international trade, for instance, e-commerce, investment facilitation or support of micro, small or medium enterprises.

"All these are very important and pertinent questions that one would seek to address but they do not find favour or consensus among major players, so, I was saying that, while Hong Kong enjoys quite a warm trading environment on this side of Asia-Pacific, but actually the world is not uniformed.

"We are seeing the US renegotiating NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), we are seeing the process of Brexit still lingering on, we are still seeing a lot of disgruntlement among these developed countries complaining that they are not benefiting from the global trade scene.

"So we must be very vigilant and alert that on one hand we should seize opportunities that are given to us and ride on the fast stream, particularly the opportunities given rise by the Belt & Road and (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao) Bay Area Initiative. On the other hand, we should be cautious of rising protectionist sentiment, even among some of our trading partners.

"I will say that for the coming year we should stay alert but remain positive."