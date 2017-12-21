November inflation up 1.6%

Overall consumer prices rose by 1.6% year-on-year in November, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

Netting out effects of the Government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate was also 1.6%, compared to 1.5% in October.

Year-on-year price increases were recorded in November for meals bought away from home, housing, transport, food, clothing and footwear, and miscellaneous goods.

A year-on-year decrease in prices was recorded for durable goods.

The department said consumer price inflation remained modest in November.

Looking ahead, it expects inflation to remain limited in the near term, given the prevailing mild external price pressure and moderate rises in local costs.