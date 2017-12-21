23 building plans approved

The Buildings Department approved 23 building plans in October – seven each on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, and nine in the New Territories.

Thirteen were for apartment and apartment-commercial developments, three for commercial developments, two for factory and industrial developments, and five for community services developments.

Consent was given for work to start on 13 building projects that will provide 38,317 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use, involving 825 units, and 67,141 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use.

The department received notification of the start of work for 11 building projects.

It also issued 11 occupation permits - one on Hong Kong Island, three in Kowloon and seven in the New Territories.

The buildings certified for occupation have 88,153 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use, involving 1,218 units, and 9,777 sq m for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in October totalled $3.8 billion.