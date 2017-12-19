Press here to Skip to the main content
Goods exports up 4.4%

December 19, 2017

The volume of Hong Kong's total goods exports increased 4.4% year-on-year in October, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

 

The volume of goods re-exports increased 4.4% compared to the same period last year, while that of domestic exports increased 1.7%.

 

Concurrently, the volume of goods imports increased 5.6%.

 

The prices of goods exports increased 2.2%, while those of goods imports rose 2.2%.

 

The prices of goods re-exports increased 2.2%, and those of domestic exports rose 1.5%.

 

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total goods exports increased 0.7% in the three months to October.

 

Within this total, the volume of goods re-exports rose 0.7%, while that of domestic exports increased 7.5%.

 

The volume of goods imports rose 2.3%.



