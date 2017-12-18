CE commends 67 companies

Industrial initiative: Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at the 2017 Hong Kong Awards for Industries Awards Presentation Ceremony.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today commended 67 companies at the 2017 Hong Kong Awards for Industries presentation ceremony.

The Grand Award winners were i.Tech Dynamic Global Distribution (consumer product design), Dunwell Engineering Company (equipment and machinery design), DBS Bank (Hong Kong) (customer service), Black & Veatch Hong Kong (innovation and creativity), ABUS Hardware (Hong Kong) (productivity and quality), ASM Pacific Technology (technological achievement) and Luen Fung Commercial Holdings (upgrading and transformation).

A total of 233 entries were received this year.

The award scheme was launched in 2005 by merging the Awards for Industry and the Awards for Services.

It recognises the outstanding achievements of Hong Kong enterprises in pursuit of high technology and high value-added activities.