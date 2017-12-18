Unemployment steady at 3%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3% in the September-November quarter, unchanged from the August-October period, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

The underemployment rate also remained unchanged at 1.1%.

Total employment increased by 3,200 to 3,840,300 during the period, and the labour force decreased by around 2,700 to 3,958,000.

There were 117,800 unemployed people and 41,600 underemployed people.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said: "Labour market conditions will likely remain tight in the near term given the generally favourable macroeconomic environment."

He said the Government will stay tuned to various uncertainties in the external environment and developments in the local labour market.