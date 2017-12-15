HK, Argentina sign wine deal

Hong Kong and Argentina have signed a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in wine-related businesses between the two places.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau signed the pact yesterday with Argentina Investment & Trade Promotion Agency Chief Executive Officer Juan Pablo Tripodi in Bueno Aires.

The agreement will facilitate co-operation between Hong Kong and Argentina in wine-related trading and investment promotion, education and training, tourism, and prevention of counterfeiting.

Mr Yau said: "We are confident that Hong Kong is well-positioned to promote appreciation of Argentinean wines and related culinary arts in Asia.

"Hong Kong is Asia's wine hub and a wine free-port. Hong Kong also offers a world-class business and logistics infrastructure for the wine business to thrive."

Hong Kong has entered into wine co-operation agreements with Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and the US.