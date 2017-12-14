Edward Yau attends closing session

Conference concludes: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) attends the closing session of the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference.

Conference concludes: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) attends the closing session of the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau attended the closing session of the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires yesterday.

The conference concluded with resounding support from participating ministers for reaffirming the principles and objectives set out in the Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the WTO and the centrality of the rule-based multilateral trading system.

Mr Yau attended a meeting with some WTO members to follow up on yesterday's discussion on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

He also held a meeting with Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism & Investment Steven Ciobo to discuss trade co-operation between Hong Kong and Australia.

Mr Yau will sign the Memorandum of Understanding on Co-operation in Wine-related Businesses between Hong Kong and Argentina tomorrow.