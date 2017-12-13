Edward Yau convenes WTO sessions

Driving growth: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau chairs a meeting on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises at the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau convened two plenary sessions of the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires yesterday.

Mr Yau said his vice-chairmanship at the conference reinforces Hong Kong's role as a free trade advocate.

Hong Kong takes a high principled ground when it comes to defending the multilateral trading system under the auspices of the World Trade Organization.

Being a separate and independent member of the WTO, Hong Kong fully engages itself in taking forward issues that are in line with the spirit of free and open trade, he added.

At the plenary sessions, participating ministers representing 164 WTO members reviewed the WTO's work and made statements on their trade interests.

Mr Yau then chaired a meeting on the issue of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which was the first dedicated minister-level meeting on this topic during the conference.

With MSMEs driving economic growth and innovation, he said Hong Kong will strongly support initiatives that foster their participation in regional and global markets.

He urged WTO members to make concerted efforts to promote inclusive growth for the benefits of trade to be shared also by those with fewer resources.

Mr Yau will attend more conference events today.