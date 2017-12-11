Nicholas Yang visits North District

Tech talk: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (right) learns about Fung Kai Innovative School students' experience in studying coding.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang opened a learning centre at a primary school in North District today.

He opened the STEAM InnoArena at Fung Kai Innovative School where he viewed a demonstration of virtual reality learning activities and students told him about the fun of coding.

Mr Yang said popular science education is vital to the development of innovation and technology, adding students should learn basic coding concepts from an early age to strengthen their computational thinking, and learn how to apply digital creativity in their daily lives.

He then met District Councillors to discuss local issues, including the development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop.

Mr Yang concluded his visit by touring the Lok Ma Chau Police Station to view the Loop from a lookout, and was briefed on the park's planning and works progress.