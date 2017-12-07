Edward Yau to attend WTO meeting

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will attend the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires from December 10 to 13.

He will serve as one of the vice chairs of the conference and convene meetings of the plenary sessions.

Mr Yau will address the plenary session of the conference and attend meetings on key trade issues, including e-commerce and domestic regulation for services trade.

He will also host a breakfast meeting on investment facilitation and meet other trade ministers.

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yau's absence.