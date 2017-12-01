Press here to Skip to the main content
Views sought on toy safety update

December 01, 2017

The Government launched a public consultation today on a proposal to update safety standards for toys and children's products.

 

The products are listed in Schedule 2 of the Toys & Children's Products Safety Ordinance, which stipulates that people cannot manufacture, import or supply toys or children's products unless they comply with international safety standards.

 

The products covered by the proposal are baby dummies, children's high chairs and multipurpose high chairs for domestic use as well as children's paints.

 

Views can be sent to the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau by email before December 31.

 

Click here for details.



