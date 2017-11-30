Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Mortgage loans drop 1.6%

November 30, 2017

Mortgage loans approved in October dropped 1.6% compared to the previous month to $29.1 billion, the Monetary Authority announced today.


Mortgage loans financing primary market transactions decreased 4.5% to $6 billion, while those financing secondary market transactions went up 3.6% to $14.4 billion. 

 

Those for refinancing fell 7.4% to $8.6 billion.

 

Mortgage loans drawn down during the month decreased 22% to $21.6 billion.

 

The number of mortgage applications dropped by 0.8% to 11,280.

 

The outstanding value of mortgage loans increased 0.3% month-on-month to $1.19 trillion at the end of October.



Top
Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority