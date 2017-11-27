Total exports value up 6.7%

The value of Hong Kong's total goods exports increased 6.7% year-on-year in October, while that of goods imports rose 7.9%, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of goods exports totalled $334.7 billion. Within this total, the value of re-exports increased 6.7% to $331 billion, while that of domestic exports rose 3.2% to $3.7 billion.

The value of goods imports went up 7.9% to $378.7 billion.

A visible trade deficit of $44 billion, equivalent to 11.6% of the value of goods imports, was recorded in October.

For the first 10 months of 2017, the value of total goods exports rose 8.3% year-on-year. Within this total, the value of re-exports increased 8.4%, while that of domestic exports went up 1.5%. The value of goods imports increased 8.7%.

The department said merchandise exports continued to grow notably in October over a year earlier due to an improving global economy.

It added the global economic upturn will further boost Hong Kong's exports in the near term.