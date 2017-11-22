Procurement policy open, fair

The Government's procurement policy is to obtain information technology products and services at the best value for money through open and fair competition.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang told the Legislative Council today the Government has various measures to encourage local small and medium enterprises to bid for its IT projects.

In the Standing Offer Agreement for Quality Professional Services, a minor group was set up to enable local SMEs to provide IT services to departments.

The new round of the agreement has raised the contract value limit of the minor group from $1.43 million to $3 million to enable SMEs to participate in government projects of higher contract values.

Meanwhile, the current agreement sees 16 participating SMEs bidding for such projects, six more than the last agreement.

"The Government will continue to implement measures to encourage local SMEs and startups to undertake government IT projects, in order to foster the development of the local IT industry," Mr Yang said.