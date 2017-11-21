Research tax break to be raised

The Central Government will be asked to consider exempting Hong Kong people who stay on the Mainland for a long period of time to conduct scientific research from paying tax.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made the remark while visiting Beijing today, saying he will raise the issue with the Administrator of the State Administration of Taxation.

He said there are certain taxation agreements between jurisdictions stipulating that university researchers only need to pay tax to the place they are initially domiciled, instead of the place they do research during a designated time limit.

Regarding the cost overrun of the main bridge of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Mr Chan said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will follow established procedures to seek funding from the Legislative Council.