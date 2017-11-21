FS meets officials in Beijing

Quality assurance: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) calls on China Insurance Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Chen Wenhui in Beijing.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan met finance officials in Beijing today.

He met Minister of Finance Xiao Jie and thanked the Ministry of Finance for supporting the development of Hong Kong's financial services industry.

They discussed the issuance of sovereign bonds in Hong Kong, Hong Kong's participation in the work of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the development of green finance in Hong Kong.

They then had a lunch meeting with People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

Mr Chan later called on China Insurance Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Chen Wenhui.

They discussed measures to help Hong Kong's insurance industry seize opportunities under the Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Mr Chan also had meetings with China Banking Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Wang Zhaoxing and the Administrator of the State Administration of Taxation Wang Jun.