Delta IP agreement signed

Hong Kong, Macau and nine intellectual property offices of the Pan-Pearl River Delta region have signed an agreement to boost IP co-operation in the context of the Belt & Road.

The agreement was signed at the 2017 Pan-PRD IP Co-operation Joint Conference today in Changsha.

The nine IP offices represent the provinces and regions of Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Sichuan, Guizhou and Yunnan.

The initiative will promote the continuous deepening of regional IP co-operation and facilitate economic and cultural exchanges with countries and regions along the Belt & Road, fostering joint economic development in the Pan-PRD region.

The agreement covers five areas: strengthening studies in policy, laws and regulations; enhancing exchange and co-operation; promoting IP commercialisation in creative industries, brand and technology industries; promoting the development of high-end services; and enhancing IP awareness among young people.