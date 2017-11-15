More food truck locations possible

The Government will consider more locations for food trucks to help improve operators' business, if they meet the Food Truck Pilot Scheme's requirements.

Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan made the statement to legislators today, saying the Government will strive to refine and improve food truck operations.

"Eight out of the 15 existing food truck operators are startup enterprises. As a business venture, it is foreseeable that there is variation in the business performance and profits earned among different food trucks.

"By mid-October, seven out of the 14 operating food trucks have each recorded gross revenue of over $1 million.

"We will continue to consider if there are locations meeting the positioning and requirements of the scheme."

Mr Chan said the Government has implemented measures since May to help food truck operators.

They include introducing AsiaWorld-Expo, the Science Park and the University of Science & Technology as new operating venues.

The scheme has also allowed food truck participation at tourism events, such as Freespace Happening in the West Kowloon Cultural District and Beertopia. Mr Chan said food trucks recorded impressive revenues at these events.

The scheme has implemented a day/night shift operating mode and turned Energizing Kowloon East Venue 1, Wong Tai Sin Square and the Central Harbourfront Event Space into optional venues.

Ocean Park, Tsim Sha Tsui Art Square and Salisbury Garden will soon also turn into optional venues for operators.

The result of a review of the scheme is expected in the third quarter of next year.