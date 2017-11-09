Wine customs clearance expanded

Wine re-exported from Hong Kong will enjoy instant clearance in all customs districts on the Mainland with immediate effect, the Government announced today.

Facilitation measures, which are exclusive for wine entering the Mainland through Hong Kong, have been extended from five designated ports in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Shenzhen to all 42 customs districts on the Mainland.

Under the measures, pre-registered Hong Kong wine traders can submit advance wine consignment information online to enjoy instant customs clearance upon their consignments' arrival at Mainland ports.

Noting the Mainland is the largest market for wine re-exported from Hong Kong, the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau said with the extended customs facilitation measures, the wine community will benefit from more speedy clearance and greater certainty on the Mainland.

The extension will support international wine traders in tapping the Mainland market by making use of Hong Kong's top-notch business and logistics infrastructure, and further strengthen the city's unique position as Asia's wine hub, the bureau added.

Visit the Customs & Excise Department or the Trade & Industry Department websites for details.