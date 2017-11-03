Science collaboration meeting held

In recognition: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (centre) and Vice Minister of Science & Technology Prof Huang Wei (left) unveil a plaque declaring the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation as a State-level Scientific & Technological Enterprise Incubator.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Vice-Minister of Science & Technology Prof Huang Wei hosted the 12th Mainland-Hong Kong Science & Technology Co-operation Committee meeting in Hong Kong today.

The committee agreed to launch an application exercise for recommending Hong Kong experts to be admitted to the National Science & Technology Programmes Expert Database.

It also agreed to consider taking forward the selection exercise for Hong Kong laboratories to be approved as Partner State Key Laboratories next year.

The two sides witnessed the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation being awarded as a State-level Scientific & Technological Enterprise Incubator by the Ministry of Science & Technology.

This is a recognition of the efforts that the corporation has made in providing incubation and support services to Hong Kong I&T startup enterprises.

Mr Yang said the new I&T initiatives in the Policy Address demonstrate the Government's determination to strive for breakthroughs.

He added: "We look forward to strengthening our co-operation with the Ministry of Science & Technology and members of the committee to seize the opportunities brought by the National 13th Five-Year Plan and the Development Plan for a City Cluster in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, so as to take Hong Kong's I&T development to another new height."