The Monetary Authority issued an alert today on a fraudulent website purported to be linked to the Hang Seng Bank.

The fake website's pages include hsbank.com.tw, hsbank.com.tw/about and hsbank.com.tw/online-banking.

Anyone who has provided personal information to the website or conducted financial transactions through it should contact Hang Seng Bank on 2822 0228 and Police on 2860 5012.

