HK-GD financial meeting held

On tour: Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Joseph Chan (right) visits the Guangdong Financial High-tech Zone.

The Expert Group on Hong Kong-Guangdong Financial Co-operation held its ninth meeting in Foshan, Guangdong, today to discuss ways to deepen financial ties between the two places.

The meeting was chaired by Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Joseph Chan and Guangdong Director General of the Financial Affairs Office Xiao Xue.

The expert group comprises representatives from the Guangdong provincial and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region governments, regulators of the securities, insurance and banking industries, and the exchanges of the two places.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance co-operation in various financial areas in Hong Kong and Guangdong, including cross-boundary renminbi business, the credit market, the capital market, the insurance market, financial platforms, green finance and financial technology.

The Hong Kong representatives also visited the Guangdong Financial High-tech Zone to learn about the latest developments in the area.

Mr Chan said at the meeting that under the framework of the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and with the support of the policies under the Guangdong Free Trade Zone, the two places have long been playing an important pilot role in financial co-operation.

The development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area has given impetus to financial collaboration between Hong Kong and Guangdong.

He added that it will provide an opportunity for the two places to discuss ways to enhance and implement the existing mechanisms and initiatives, as well as enable both sides to explore opportunities to introduce new policies.

In the coming year the task force will foster the long-term development of financial services in the two places, with a view to facilitating the flow of capital in the bay area.

The two sides will explore expanding the size and scope of cross-boundary use and business of renminbi and seek to further relax the restrictions for Hong Kong financial institutions to enter the Guangdong market, he added.

The task force also agreed to foster co-operation in fintech and in green finance.