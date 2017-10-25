Smart Banking upgrades announced

Fintech future: Hong Kong Monetary Authority Executive Director Li Shu-pui (left) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Financial Centre Development Department Head Roy Teo exchange a co-operation agreement at the HKMA Fintech Day.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan announced further cross-boundary collaboration and enhanced research for its Smart Banking initiatives at the HKMA Fintech Day today.

The initiatives are to foster the healthy development of fintech in Hong Kong.

"The collaborative efforts and enhanced research and talent development are the essential building blocks to facilitate financial innovation and prepare Hong Kong to advance to the new Smart Banking Era," Mr Chan said.

The HKMA and the Monetary Authority of Singapore signed a fintech co-operation agreement today to formalise collaboration on innovative business referrals, joint innovation projects, sharing of information and exchange of expertise.

Seven Hong Kong banks have also agreed to commercialise a production system called the Hong Kong Trade Finance Platform to digitise and share trade documents, automate processes, and reduce risks and fraud.

The HKMA is liaising with its Singapore counterpart to build a cross-boundary infrastructure to connect with a similar trade platform in Singapore.

In the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, the HKMA, the Office of Financial Development Service and the People's Government of Shenzhen, will organise a fintech award to recognise outstanding products and solutions.

The office will support Hong Kong fintech firms which establish a presence in Shenzhen while renowned high-tech Shenzhen companies, including Ping An Technology, WeBank and Tencent, will offer summer internships for Hong Kong students.