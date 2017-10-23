Weighted voting rights under study

New economy companies with weighted voting rights can perhaps be listed in Hong Kong if adequate measures are put in place to safeguard the interests of investors.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made the statement to the media today after attending a summit on taxation, saying it is quite common for new economy companies to practise weighted voting rights.

"It seems to us that perhaps if we can put in place adequate safeguards, these companies can be allowed to be listed.

"We have asked the Securities & Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to go back to work out proposed safeguard details for us to further consider.

"If these companies are allowed to be listed on the stock exchange, whether it would be a new board or to be put in the existing board under a separate chapter, this is a secondary consideration and this should not be too difficult."