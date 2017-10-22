No plan to adjust mortage policy

The Government has no plan to adjust the Mortgage Insurance Programme coverage ratio.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made the statement to reporters after arriving back in Hong Kong today following his Vietnam visit.

He said under the current peg system, Hong Kong interest rates will need to follow US rate rises.

Mr Chan said adjusting the mortgage plan could result in more people buying houses at prices they cannot afford, which is not a good solution.

He reiterated the projected new private flat supply for the coming three to four years will be high at 98,000 units.