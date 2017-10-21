InnoCarnival 2017 opens

Young inventors: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (second right) visits the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups' booth at InnoCarnival 2017.

InnoCarnival 2017 kicked off today at the Science Park.

Organised by the Innovation & Technology Commission, this year's event features a series of activities to help promote a culture of innovation and technology in the community.

At the opening ceremony, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang said: "I hope the carnival would encourage the public, in particular the younger generation, to have more interest in I&T, as well as inspire them to pursue a career in the field and work for the betterment of society."

About 70 programme partners including local universities, professional bodies, government departments, technology start-ups and youth education organisations will showcase their innovations and research achievements.

The free event will run until October 29. Click here for details.