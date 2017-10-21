Director Wong Kar-wai awarded

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau congratulated renowned Hong Kong film director Wong Kar-wai today for receiving the Lumiere Award at the Lumiere Festival 2017 in Lyon, France.

Mr Wong is the first Hong Kong filmmaker to be chosen for the honour.

"The award is an international recognition of the exceptional contribution of Wong to the film industry worldwide. We applaud his achievement in successfully demonstrating to the international audience the quality and stylistic work of our Hong Kong filmmakers," Mr Yau said.

He added the numerous international awards scooped up by Hong Kong filmmakers in recent years is an encouraging sign that their work has been well received in the global film arena.

The Government will continue to work with the Film Development Council to support the local film industry to promote its sustainable development, Mr Yau said.