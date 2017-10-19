Unemployment remains at 3.1%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.1% in the July-to-September quarter, unchanged from the June-to-August period, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

The underemployment rate also remained unchanged at 1.1% during the same period.

Total employment decreased by 3,800 to 3,837,400 during the period, and the labour force also shrank by 5,600 to 3,965,600.

There were 128,200 unemployed people and 43,700 underemployed people.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the labour market remains in full employment.

"Barring any abrupt downturns in the external environment, labour market conditions will likely remain favourable in the near term.

"Yet, we will stay vigilant and closely monitor the relevant developments."