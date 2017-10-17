FS promotes HK in the US

Economic elaborations: Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets the International Monetary Fund’s Director of the Asia & Pacific Department Changyong Rhee in Washington, DC, to discuss economic issues.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan encouraged US companies and investors to make good use of Hong Kong's platform and connection to explore more business opportunities.

Mr Chan made the remarks to the political and business community in Washington, DC, during the last day of his visit yesterday.

Speaking at a luncheon presented by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office based in Washington, DC, Mr Chan said "one country, two systems" is the vital foundation for Hong Kong's success over the past 20 years.

The principle gives Hong Kong unique advantages in tapping the massive Mainland market, and helps further consolidate the city's status as an international financial, business and logistics centre, he added.

Noting the US is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner, Mr Chan encouraged US companies to explore more business opportunities in the city.

He highlighted that recently-announced initiatives in the 2017 Policy Address, such as a two-tier profits tax system and additional tax deductions for research and development expenditure, can further strengthen Hong Kong's global competitiveness.

In the morning, Mr Chan had a breakfast meeting with the International Monetary Fund’s Director of the Asia & Pacific Department Changyong Rhee, to discuss Hong Kong’s economic situation and global financial development.

He also met the US Department of State’s Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon and paid a courtesy call on the Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the US, Wu Xi.