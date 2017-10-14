FS attends IMF, World Bank meetings

Boosting ties: Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Washington, DC.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, DC, as a member of the Chinese delegation.

The annual meetings gather finance ministers, central banks' leaders and other banking and financial professionals from around the world to discuss global economic issues.

Before the events, he met Director of the Center for Data Analysis and the Center for Trade & Economics of the Heritage Foundation Terry Miller.

Mr Chan thanked the foundation for naming Hong Kong the world's freest economy for 23 consecutive years, and reiterated Hong Kong’s commitment to safeguarding economic freedom, a favourable business environment and a level playing field for all businesses.

He then met US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and said Hong Kong, as an international financial and trade centre as well as an important gateway to China, can help US enterprises tap the massive potential of the Mainland market and create more business opportunities.

He also met US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism & Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker and Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer of the World Bank Group Yang Shaolin.

Mr Chan later met US Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and briefed her on Hong Kong's latest economic situation. They discussed US monetary policy, the global economic outlook and other issues.

Speaking at a book launch organised by the Cato Institute, Mr Chan outlined Hong Kong’s economic achievements since the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and its future opportunities.