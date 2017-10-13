Press here to Skip to the main content
HK, Switzerland sign tax pact

October 13, 2017

Hong Kong has signed an agreement with Switzerland for conducting automatic exchange of financial account information in tax matters.

 

The move brings the number of Hong Kong’s tax data exchange partners to 15.

 

The other partners are Belgium, Canada, Guernsey, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa and the UK.

 

The Government said it also plans to extend the application of the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters to Hong Kong.

 

To this end, an amendment bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council on October 18.



