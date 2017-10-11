FS to visit Washington, DC

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will visit Washington, DC, from tomorrow to October 17 to attend the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

He will meet US government officials, representatives from the IMF, the World Bank Group and think tanks as well as prominent figures from the financial sector.

He will also attend a luncheon organised by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office there to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will be Acting Financial Secretary during Mr Chan's absence.