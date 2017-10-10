Edward Yau attends WTO gathering

Sharing views: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) attends the second day of the World Trade Organization Informal Ministerial Gathering.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau attended the second day of the World Trade Organization Informal Ministerial Gathering in Marrakesh, Morocco, today.

Speaking at the discussion session themed "What are the possibilities for compromise?", Mr Yau reiterated Hong Kong's stance on a series of issues, including domestic regulation disciplines in services, e-commerce, investment facilitation, fisheries subsidies and agriculture.

Before attending the discussion session, Mr Yau chaired a ministerial breakfast meeting on investment facilitation.

The gathering was part of the preparatory work for the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference to be held in Argentina in December. Mr Yau will serve as one of the vice chairs of the conference.