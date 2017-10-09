Edward Yau meets WTO forum host

Bilateral meeting: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau meets the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference Chair Susana Malcorra in Morocco.

Bilateral meeting: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau meets the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference Chair Susana Malcorra in Morocco.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today met the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference Chair Susana Malcorra in Morocco.

He also met Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen.

During the bilateral meetings, they discussed the importance of upholding the rule-based multilateral trading system and other issues.

Mr Yau will attend a discussion session themed "What can be realistically achieved at the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference" at the WTO Informal Ministerial Gathering tomorrow.

The gathering provides an opportunity for trade ministers to prepare for the conference to be held in Argentina in December.