Edward Yau to attend WTO gathering

October 06, 2017

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will attend the World Trade Organisation Informal Ministerial Gathering in Morocco on October 9 and 10.

 

The gathering provides an opportunity for trade ministers to prepare for the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference to be held in Argentina in December.

 

Mr Yau will meet other participating ministers on the sidelines of the event.

 

He will return to Hong Kong on October 12.

 

Under Secretary Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yau's absence.



