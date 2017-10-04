Press here to Skip to the main content
Alert issued on bogus websites

October 04, 2017

The Monetary Authority issued an alert today on fraudulent websites purported to be linked to Hang Seng Bank and Wing Lung Bank.

 

The fake websites are https://hsbnk.com, https://hsbnk.com/e/our-roots.php, https://hsbnk.com/e/online/ and https://hsbnk.com/e/online/?, as well as http://www.winglungonline.com/.

 

Anyone who has provided personal information to the websites or conducted financial transactions through them should contact Hang Seng Bank on 2822 0228 or Wing Lung Bank on 2309 5555 and Police on 2860 5012.

 

Click here for details.



