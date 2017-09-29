Exchange Fund assets rise

The Exchange Fund's total assets stood at $3.9124 trillion at the end of August, $200 million higher than at the end of July, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Foreign currency assets rose $35.2 billion while Hong Kong dollar assets decreased $35 billion.

The Monetary Base at the end of August was $1.6665 trillion, up $1.9 billion on the previous month due to an increase in the outstanding amount of Certificates of Indebtedness.

The amount of Backing Assets increased $8.1 billion to $1.8035 trillion due to an increase in assets through exchange gains, interest from investments and the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness.

The backing ratio increased to 108.22% at the end of August from 107.86% a month earlier.