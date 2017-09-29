Smart banking initiatives unveiled

The Monetary Authority today introduced initiatives to prepare Hong Kong for a new era of smart banking.

They include the launch of the Faster Payment System next September to enable banks and Stored Value Facility operators to make payments in Hong Kong dollars or renminbi anytime and anywhere via mobile phone numbers or email addresses.

Another initiative is the introduction of the enhanced Fintech Supervisory Sandbox by year's end.

It will feature a chatroom to provide speedy feedback to banks and technology firms at an early stage of their fintech projects and to give the firms direct access to the sandbox without necessarily going through a bank.

The authority will also consult the virtual banking industry and review the Guide to Authorisation of Virtual Banks issued in 2000.

A new task force will be set up within the authority to work with the banking industry to minimise regulatory frictions in customers' digital experience, including remote onboarding, online finance and online wealth management.

A policy framework on Open Application Programming Interface will be finalised by year's end to facilitate the development and wider adoption of the interface by the banking sector to stimulate innovations and improve financial services through collaboration between banks and tech firms.

The authority will also strengthen collaboration with Mainland and overseas authorities in the development of fintech, and boost co-operation with the Applied Science & Technology Research Institute, Science Park and Cybersport to promote new technology for the convenience of customers.

The authority's Chief Executive Norman Chan said the authority and the fintech industry must work together to transform Hong Kong's financial ecosystem to prepare for the smart banking era.

"Smart banking will offer full interconnectivity amongst retail and corporate customers and allow financial services and transactions to be undertaken with great mobility, speed, ease and safety."